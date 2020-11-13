City Slickers 4-H

The City Slickers monthly 4-H meeting was called to order by Carly Dreher on November 8 at the Riverside Park shelter house.

Roll call was answered with your “Favorite Thanksgiving Food” by 14 members, two cloverbuds and one community leader. The Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H pledge were led by Bryer and Rowan Grisier.

Thatcher Mueller gave the parliamentary lesson, “How to Lay a Motion on the Table”. The community leader discussed with members when to ring bells for the Salvation Army and pick up cardboard. Members were asked to sign up for refreshments for the rest of the 4-H year.