Col. Christie retires from Army

Col. Erica Christie is retiring after serving 35 years with the U.S. Army.

She grew up in Iola and is the daughter of the late Jim and Lucille Hillbrandt.

Christie earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from Washburn University and her commission through ROTC at the University of Kansas in 1993. She also has a master’s of business administration from Columbia Southern University and a master’s in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

She served in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2008.

Awards and decorations include Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star and Global War on Terrorism Service Ribbon; 2002 recipient of the Kansas National Guard Association’s Company Grade Officer of the Year and Distinguished Service Award in 2017; Ordnance Order of Samuel Sharpe Medal in 2012.

She is assistant director at Three Rivers Center for Independent Living.

She is active in the Wamego Chamber of Commerce, Wamego Vision Assistance Program, and past president of the National Guard Association of Kansas.

She and her husband, MSG (Ret) Rick Christie have three children, Amanda, Ashley and Jacob. They live in Wamego.