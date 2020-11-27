Colony Church

Larry Wittmer gave the Communion Meditation referencing “The Lone Ranger”. The Lone Ranger was a guardian of the law, fought evil, and was independent. This worked well for him, but is not a good example for Christians. Many people want the benefits of salvation without listening to the teachings of church leaders. But the proud that go out alone become easy prey to Satan. It is much wiser to meet with and stay connected to other believers than to go out alone.

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon on “The Festival of Thanksgiving”. The Israelites had to rely on God for their shelter, food, safety, etc; and God wanted them to remember that he was the one who provided for them every day. At the end of the harvest, God called the Israelites to celebrate for seven days at the place he chose for them. They were to leave their homes and make temporary shelters for themselves, and to offer the best of their crops to him. It was to be a time of great joy. Gifts we should give to God include: our property, our thanks, our time, our testimony, truth, service and prayer. This is a time to be thankful for all that we are blessed with, but we should always remember who the Blesser is. (Ref: Deuteronomy 16:13-15; Ephesians 2:10; Philippians 1:6; Psalm 40:10)

