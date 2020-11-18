Colony Church

Brant McGhee gave the Communion Meditation about the dangers of worrying. Sin makes us worry about the future, regret the past and complicates the present. None of us know if we have a future after today. God provides for our needs, so there is no reason for us to worry about them. We should trust in the forgiveness of the past and live in the present like there’s no future (Matthew 6:25-34).

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon on “Futile Plans.” Every day we battle something, our own personal Goliath. It may seem futile, but with God it’s possible. There are three reasons why it’s futile to fight against God: 1.) God is eternal. 2.) God is sovereign (owns and controls everything) 3.) God is omnipotent (all powerful).

God is the beginning and the end, and his plans will be finished.