Colony Church

Howard Reiter gave the Communion Meditation on Matthew 6:5-15. Prayer places us in the presence of God, and the Lord’s Prayer teaches us how best to pray.
Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon, “Do the Good you Ought to Do,” continuing study of James 4:13-17. Verse 17 tells us “Remember, it is a sin to know what you ought to do and then not do it.” James is trying to raise us up, to strengthen us, and to motivate us to action. {Ref: James 4:13-17; 1 Corinthians 10:5; Luke 10 (The Good Samaritan); 1 Timothy 1:19 & 4:2; 1 Thessalonians 5:19; Acts 8:26-25.)
Tonight is movie night. Doors open at 6, movie starts at 6:30.
