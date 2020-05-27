Colony Church celebrates a risen Lord

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the Communion Meditation over Romans 10:8-13, which tells us that we need to openly declare Jesus is Lord, and that we believe God raised him from the dead. The sermon was on the Power of the Ascension and how Jesus fought for our right to be free. Imagine if every Christian realized the power within them through the Holy Spirit.

(Ref: Philippians 2:9-13; John 14:12 & 20:19-23; Luke 9:1-2 & 10:17-20; Ephesians 2:6; Acts 1:8-11; Matthew 28:16-20)

May 31 will be our final day of social distancing with a drive-in church due to the COVID-19 pandemic.