Colony Church celebrates a risen Lord

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the Communion Meditation over Romans 10:8-13, which tells us that we need to openly declare Jesus is Lord, and that we believe God raised him from the dead. The sermon was on the Power of the Ascension and how Jesus fought for our right to be free. Imagine if every Christian realized the power within them through the Holy Spirit.
(Ref: Philippians 2:9-13; John 14:12 & 20:19-23; Luke 9:1-2 & 10:17-20; Ephesians 2:6; Acts 1:8-11; Matthew 28:16-20)
May 31 will be our final day of social distancing with a drive-in church due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives