Colony church news

Pastor Chase Riebel’s message Sunday was “Come Out,” from John 11:1-44. Jesus showed his power over death when he raised Lazarus from the grave. Praying and reading scripture with others are ways of showing our gratitude to God after we are given a second chance at life.

Brant and Danelle McGhee led worship singing with the songs “Even If,” “Here’s My Heart Lord,” “Son of David,” and “The Blessing.”

The Women’s Spring Banquet is May 6 at the Colony Community Center with guest speaker Paula Minckley.