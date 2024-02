Pastor Chase Riebel’s message Sunday was “The Disciples Remember,” from John 2:13-22 when Jesus cleansed the temple.

Jesus scattered the money changers’ coins and turned over their tables as He ran them out of the temple because they were making their own profit more important than the people’s offerings.

Larry Wittmer’s communion meditation “Jesus is Active and Alive” assured us that Jesus is busy working in us, advocating for us, and arranging for His return.