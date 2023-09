Iolans Joel and Lisa Wicoff announce the engagement and upcoming marriage of their daughter, Clara Kathleen Wicoff, to Bryce Christopher Misenhelter of Iola.

The bride-to-be is a 2016 graduate of Iola HIgh School. She earned a bachelor of science degree in agriculture from Kansas State University in 2020 and a master of science degree in agricultural economics from the University of Reading in 2021.

She works for K-State Research and Extension’s Southwind District.