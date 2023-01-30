Keep radon on your radar

Have you had your home tested for radon? According to Wichita State University, asking just this one question can reduce your whole family’s risk of cancer. The Kansas Radon Program reports that residential radon gas exposure is the top cause of lung cancer death for non-smokers. Radon is sometimes referred to as the “silent killer” because you can’t see it, smell it, or taste it.

One in four Kansas homes tests high for radon. The only way to know the radon level in your home is to test for it. According to the Kansas Radon Program, winter is an excellent time to test your home. You can obtain a radon test kit from any K-State Research and Extension office, including our Southwind District offices in Iola, Fort Scott, Erie, and Yates Center.

If you want to learn more about radon, join us for an educational program at noon on Feb. 16 in our Iola office. The professionals from the Kansas Radon Program will be presenting on the dangers of radon exposure and how to test your home. This program is free, but registration is required at bit.ly/krpsek. A light meal will be provided.