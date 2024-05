The Kincaid Masonic Lodge selected Crest students and staff as recipients of the Exemplary Award, acknowledging their remarkable demonstration of leadership, integrity, citizenship, and adherence to high standards. From left are Tony Borum; Klaire Nilges, fifth grade; Brooklynn Jones, senior; Tisha Hug, Crest Middle School math teacher, Brenda Stephens, kindergarten teacher, and Jesse Minkler.