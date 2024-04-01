 | Mon, Apr 01, 2024
Masons to recognize teachers and students

Kansans have the opportunity to nominate their favorite student or teacher for the Exemplary Teacher and Student Award. The goal is to have one teacher and one student in every school recognized.

April 1, 2024 - 2:23 PM

Nominate your favorite student or teacher for the Exemplary Teacher and Student Award.

The contest is sponsored by Kansas Masonic Lodges and Kansas Masonic Foundation.

In 2023, more than 200 teachers and students were recognized. This year, the goal is to have one teacher and one student in every school recognized. Each designated student will receive $25. Teachers receive $50.

To get an application call John Barker, 620-363-0271 or any local Mason. Or visit www.KansasMasonic.Foundation.

