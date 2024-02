The exit ramps at U.S. 169 and Douglas (Plummer) road interchange 2 miles north of Chanute will be closed Monday through Wednesday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation will install light towers there. The north- and southbound exit ramps will be closed to traffic during the light installation, so motorists should plan to use alternate routes.

Check KDOT’s updated traveler information website, www.Kandrive.gov, for more highway condition and construction details.