Fight over traditions could start new tradition

Dear Carolyn: My fiancée and I can’t agree on how to spend Christmas as a couple. She has one sister, who is single, and they were raised by a single mom after the death of their father. For Christmas, their mother pays for a vacation somewhere — places I have no interest in going, like all-inclusive resorts. If I join them, we would need our own room, either an added expense for their mom or our entire vacation budget for a trip I don’t want to go on. My fiancée also hates these resorts but doesn’t want to rock the boat.

There are also uncomfortable family dynamics at play. They are tightknit but bicker and snap at each other, and the sister also resents me because it’s been just the three of them for decades and I am intruding.

Meanwhile, I come from a huge and happy extended family. We very rarely have any arguing or cattiness. Christmas is the only time we can all be together.