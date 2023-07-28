 | Fri, Jul 28, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Former bully needs to make a better apology

She was caught off guard when someone accused her of being a bully in high school. Now she realizes her apology wasn't sufficient. Should she try again?

By

Community

July 28, 2023 - 3:28 PM

Dear Carolyn: A long while ago, I was having a catch-up coffee with someone I knew back in high school, and she asked me why I used to pick on her. (I used to tease her about a certain body part.) I am ashamed to say it didn’t occur to me until she asked that I’d been a bully back then — her bully. Among several other glaring character flaws this points to.

I can’t remember exactly how I responded — maybe I actually said the words “I’m sorry”? — but I don’t *feel* like I truly apologized.

Since that conversation, I’ve thought a lot about why I was “that [glass bowl]” back then, and I’ve written out an apology. I wonder whether I should send it to her. Maybe sending it just causes her to re-experience the pain I caused her.

Related
March 15, 2021
October 12, 2020
March 1, 2019
November 23, 2018
Most Popular