Ham radio operators participate in exercise

Ham radio operators with the Iola Amateur Radio Club will participate in a national amateur radio exercise beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Riverside Park.

The nationwide event is organized by the National Association for Amateur Radio.

The exercise highlights ham radio’s ability to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location and create an independent, wireless communications network.

Many ham operators have portable radio communication capabilities that include alternative energy sources such as generators, solar panels and batteries to power equipment.

This year’s event is noteworthy given that a particularly active storm season is predicted. Operators have a long history of serving their communities when storms or other disasters damage critical communication infrastructure, including cell towers.

Ham radio functions independent of the internet and phone systems.

Among the tenets of the Amateur Radio Service is developing and practicing skills in radio technology and communications.

For more information about the Field Day and ham radio, contact Steve Green, president of the Iola Amateur Radio Club at 417-842-9105.