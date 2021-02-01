He wanted a break. Now she wants out

Dear Carolyn: My boyfriend told me three months ago that we should take a break. We have been dating for about year and a half. So took a break I did.

I just met up with my boyfriend for dinner last week. He was so normal, no discussion on why he said that we should take a break or any other discussion. We had a nice dinner, watched a movie (and other stuff) and then I went home. [This was pre-pandemic. Pretend they live in, Idunno, New Zealand. CH]

I will see him and his kids tomorrow. Should I even bring our taking-a-break matter up, or continue pretending that all is well, like he is?