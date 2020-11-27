Dating across socioeconomic class

Dear Carolyn: I’m a dentist and am lucky to make really good money. My boyfriend works at a blue-collar job and makes considerably less, which doesn’t bother me. We’ve been dating for about a year, and I know he has a great work ethic. He is an amazingly kind man and treats me with care and respect. I’ve feel very blessed to have him in my life, and I know he sees marriage in our future.
He met my parents a few months ago. We had a lovely meal, and things went well.
I thought.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives