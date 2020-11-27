Dating across socioeconomic class

Dear Carolyn: I’m a dentist and am lucky to make really good money. My boyfriend works at a blue-collar job and makes considerably less, which doesn’t bother me. We’ve been dating for about a year, and I know he has a great work ethic. He is an amazingly kind man and treats me with care and respect. I’ve feel very blessed to have him in my life, and I know he sees marriage in our future.

He met my parents a few months ago. We had a lovely meal, and things went well.

I thought.