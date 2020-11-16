Help for a grieving husband

Dear Carolyn: My husband’s lifelong best friend died two weeks ago. My husband has been acting like everything is okay, and at the funeral he was the one comforting everyone else, but I could tell he was hurting and encouraged him to talk to me or look into grief counseling. He assured me he’s fine.
Well, yesterday I came home and found him sobbing uncontrollably. I held him until he stopped crying, but as soon as he stopped, he again insisted he’s okay and doesn’t need to talk to anyone.
I know he was raised not to show emotions — I have actually heard my father-in-law say the words “Real men don’t cry” — but I don’t think it’s healthy for him to just bottle things up. What do you think I can do for my husband?
