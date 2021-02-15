He’s sad. People asking why makes it worse

Dear Carolyn: As if 2020 weren’t lousy enough, my beloved dog unexpectedly died and I have been beyond miserable. My sister knows this and calls every week to ask if I am feeling better. She loves me, she means well, but her calls are upsetting.

If I said, “I love to talk with you and thanks for your concern, asking about my feelings every week isn’t making things better, it’s just upsetting me more so please stop asking how I’m doing,” it would hurt her feelings. Any suggestions?

— Miserable