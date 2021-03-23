IHS FFA shines at virtual dairy, ag sales contests

Iola High School’s FFA chapter had a successful haul with a virtual Ag Sales and Dairy Cattle contest March 9.

The ag sales team took home third overall, consisting of members Lorie Carpenter, who took fifth individually, Lauryn Holloway, who was eighth, and Levi Meiwes, who took ninth.

The IHS dairy cattle A team took home first overall and first in reasons. Each of the members placed in the top 10, led by first-place finisher Carly Dreher, Nathan Louk in sixth, Jenna Curry in seventh, Abigail Meiwes in eighth and Chloe Sell in ninth.