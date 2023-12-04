 | Mon, Dec 04, 2023
Students perform in district band, orchestra

Music students from Iola and Moran took part in the SEKMEA Honors Ensembles Concert on Saturday.

December 4, 2023 - 3:00 PM

Iola High School orchestra students Rebekah Coltrane, back row second from left; Keira Fawson, middle row at left; and Kalibre Smith, middle row at right, play in the District Honor Orchestra on Saturday in Pittsburg. Photo by PHOTO COURTESY OF HALIE LUKEN

Music students from Iola and Marmaton Valley schools took part in the Southeast Kansas Music Educators Association Honors Ensembles Concert on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts in Pittsburg.

Both Iola and Marmaton Valley musicians will travel to Salina on Jan. 13 to audition for the All-State Ensembles.

The Iola High School Band will have its winter concert at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. The orchestra will have a concert at 7 on Wednesday, at the Creitz Recital Hall at the Bowlus. 

