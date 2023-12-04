Students perform in district band, orchestra

Music students from Iola and Marmaton Valley schools took part in the Southeast Kansas Music Educators Association Honors Ensembles Concert on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts in Pittsburg.

Both Iola and Marmaton Valley musicians will travel to Salina on Jan. 13 to audition for the All-State Ensembles.

The Iola High School Band will have its winter concert at 7 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. The orchestra will have a concert at 7 on Wednesday, at the Creitz Recital Hall at the Bowlus.