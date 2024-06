IMS academic honors announced

Iola Middle School announced academic honors for 2024.

American Legion Award: Kevon Loving, Addilyn Wacker

KSHSAA Citizenship Award: Reed Clift, Blayke Patterson

Principal’s Honor Roll (4.0 GPA)

Sixth grade: Corbin Coffield, Cade Curry, Leanna Flory, Brynna Jelinek, Mariah Mathis, Eryx Means, Kobear Smith

Seventh grade: Kahsyn Curry, Haidyn Desmarteau, Kinzley Fountain, Maddux Franklin, Piper Jordan, Robert McLaughlin, Aaliyah Rhodes, Hannah Thompson, Logan Thompson-Belknap, Harley Tidd, Camryn Wille

Eighth grade: Reed Clift, Ainslee Glasgow, Shaylee Karns, Addilyn Wacker

Regular Honor Roll (3.0 GPA, no Ds or Fs all year)

Sixth grade: Jessa Ashworth, Kamdon Barnett, Selby Blankenship, Evan Boeken, Cora Boren, Nebula Burrow, Austin Campbell, Chance Conley, Bradley Cooper, Ember Friend, Hilary Gean, Michael Hancock, Shyla Jmaes, Kaiden Jones, Gabriel Klubek, Jaxen Mueller, Lucy Neely, Emily Queen, Kennedy Shaughnessy, Ty Thomas, Lee Wanker

Seventh grade: Kyndal Bartlett, Raegan Berry, Kahdrien Boeken, Lucas Boeken, Ke’aunna Bossell-Wilard, Charles Brown Jr., Mary Burris, Autum Carr, Jacob Catron, Athena Cook, Rudra Desai, Kolten Drake, Adelynn Droessler, Broden Emerson, Blayke Folk, Lily Foxworthy, Eliana Higginbotham, Tyson Hyden, Jayna Ivy, Liliana Jerome, Braylon Keithly, Adam Klubek, Henry Kramer, Tayven Kress, Jessica Maloney, MaKayla McCann, Kayleigh Merrill, Kailyn Rodriguez, Cruz Ross, Breighlynn Rutherford, Macie Stokes-Huntsinger, Hadlee Stranghoner, Maicy Winner, Bryson Yocham

Eighth grade: Jeffrey Ashworth, Brycen Baker, Brecken Bycroft, Aiden Fraker, Kevon Loving, Blayke Patterson, Jordyn Potter, Nickoles Stogsdill, Raiden Stowell, Colton Thompson, Lauryn Tisdale, Brodon Westerman

Presidential

Achievement

The following are students who showed outstanding educational growth and gave their best effort, in some instances in the face of difficult obstacles.

Pamela Brownfield, Brecken Bycroft, Aiden Fraker, Wyatt Hutton, Zoe Hutton, Bristol Lieurance, Ayden McCullough, Izabelle Morton, Grant Sigg, Lauryn Tisdale

Presidential Excellence

The following are students who achieved 3.5 GPA and scored Level 4 on a state assessment or national test, or achieved 3.5 GPA and were recommended by teachers and staff.

Jeffrey Ashworth, Brycen Baker, Reed Clift, Ainslee Glasgow, Shaylee Karns, Kevon Loving, Blayke Patterson, Raiden Stowell, Colton Thompson, Addilyn Wacker, Brodon Westerman