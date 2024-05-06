Iola FFA wins state title

Iola’s FFA team won a state title and Kyser Nemecek secured an individual state medal at the April 29-30 state competition.

Iola teams competed in Dairy Cattle Evaluation, Poultry Judging, and Livestock Judging.

The poultry team placed 10th, with Abigail Meiwes placing 6th individually. The livestock team placed 8th, with Kyser Nemecek winning the state competition. Nemecek received the highest mark possible, a score of 50, on his set of reasons for market hogs.

The Dairy Cattle Evaluation team was named state champion by winning 1st. Rebekah Coltrane placed 4th in the state and Kyser placed 3rd. Coltrane also received a 50 on one of her presentations.