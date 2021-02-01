Iola firefighters earn new licenses

The Iola Fire Department is proud to announce that three city firefighters have earned their paramedic licenses, allowing them to provide advanced level care to their EMS (emergency medical service) patients.

Firefighters Adam Ferguson, Jordan Drybread and Levi Ballou recently completed the arduous training course toward their paramedic license, a process which included numerous hours working in the field under the guidance of experienced paramedics. The trio also passed both a written test and hands-on skills evaluations. All three of the firefighters were already licensed Emergency Medical Technicians, meaning that their new certification can be added to their existing experience working in the ambulance service.

The program will lead to all three receiving their associate of science in paramedicine from Coffeyville Community College.