 | Fri, Sep 10, 2021
Iola Police Department

Community

September 10, 2021 - 1:55 PM

Members of the Iola Police Department are, front row from left, Officer Mike Ford, Lt. Tom Roush, Lt. Timothy Francis, Officer Dominick Haen, Officer David Ingle, Rhonda Fulton (she no longer works for the department. Nina Houk took her position), Sgt. Bob Droessler, and Lt. Brandon Andres; second row, Officer Danny Rodriguez, Officer Mike Aronson, Lt. Chad Reeves, Officer Levi Anstaett, Detective Jared Froggatte, Detective David Shelby, Officer Jordan Oswald, Officer Dalton Houk and Police Chief Jared Warner.

