KDOT to close section of K-31 in Linn County

The Kansas Department of Transportation will close a section of K-31 in Linn County to replace two crossroad pipes on Monday, weather permitting.
K-31 will be closed approximately three miles east of Blue Mound, between Flint and Gorman roads.
