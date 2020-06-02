Menu Search Log in

KDOT to close section of K-31 in Linn County

Community

June 2, 2020 - 10:09 AM

The Kansas Department of Transportation will close a section of K-31 in Linn County to replace two crossroad pipes on Monday, weather permitting.

K-31 will be closed approximately three miles east of Blue Mound, between Flint and Gorman roads. 

Related
May 12, 2020
May 6, 2020
April 27, 2020
April 7, 2020
Trending