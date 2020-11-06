LaHarpe veterans host student art contest

The LaHarpe Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary is part of a nationwide Patriotic Art Scholarship Contest.
High-schoolers are eligible to compete for a combined $31,000 in scholarships.
Students are asked to submit an original, two- or three-dimensional piece of art. The work must come from the current school year, and needs a teacher or supervising adult’s signature.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives