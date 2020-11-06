Menu Search Log in

LaHarpe veterans host student art contest

Community

November 6, 2020 - 12:12 PM

The LaHarpe Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary is part of a nationwide Patriotic Art Scholarship Contest.

High-schoolers are eligible to compete for a combined $31,000 in scholarships.

Students are asked to submit an original, two- or three-dimensional piece of art. The work must come from the current school year, and needs a teacher or supervising adult’s signature.

Related
October 9, 2020
October 5, 2020
October 1, 2020
May 1, 2019
Trending