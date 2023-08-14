A loss without a card: Getting closure

What is a loss without a card?

I am talking about ambiguous loss which is often unclear and without closure. This type of loss is a common part of life but is often the most difficult and stressful one to deal with. I recently learned more about it while viewing a webinar by Dr. Michelle Krehbiel with the University of Nebraska who also refers to University of Minnesota Extension’s A Changing Way of Life: Ambiguous Loss and Farming and Dr. Pauline Boss’s research.

So, what is ambiguous loss? It is a loss that is confusing, uncertain, unverified, and can go on and on. It can be a physical loss such as a missing person or having to downsize the farm due to drought or disaster. It can also be psychological such as a loss of a loved one as you knew him/her due to dementia or of your own identity due to being newly retired.