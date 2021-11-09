Act now in order to be weed-free in the spring

When it comes to weather, this fall has been a pretty good one in my opinion. But it won’t be long and winter will be upon us. Before the bitter cold hits, fall lawn weed control and fertilization needs to be done.

Lawn weeds are probably the last thing on your mind right now. But think back to last spring. Did you have a purple cast to your lawn from henbit or a good crop of dandelions? If so, believe it or not, they were already growing in your lawn last fall!

Cool season broadleaf weeds such as henbit, dandelions and chick weed all germinate in the cool moist periods of September and October. They overwinter as small plants, barely visible unless you get down close to the ground to look. Once warm weather arrives in the spring, the plants grow rapidly and flower.