MJ’s celebrates

Members of the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce gathered at MJ’s Boutique & Consignments at 113 W. Madison Ave. Tuesday morning to officially welcome the latest addition to Iola’s business community.

Owner Michele Jackson and partner Kenneth Lankard have their plates full as they launch the Iola location and manage a Garnett store of the same name.

Joining Jackson and Lankard are, from left, Alana Kinzle, Jerry Watson, Camille Lavon, Chamber director Kelly Sigg, Austin Hendrix, Lankard, Sandy Haggard, Jackson, Paul Vernon, Marcia Davis, Brian Shaughnessy, assistant Chamber director Sarah Browser and April Kroenke.