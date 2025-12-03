 | Wed, Dec 03, 2025
MJ’s celebrates

MJ's Boutique & Consignments hosted the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting to mark the store's opening at 113 W. Madison Ave. in Iola.

Around Town

December 3, 2025 - 2:14 PM

From left, Alana Kinzle, Jerry Watson, Camille Lavon, Chamber director Kelly Sigg, Austin Hendrix, Kenneth Lankard, Sandy Haggard, Michele Jackson, Paul Vernon, Marcia Davis, Brian Shaughnessy, assistant Chamber director Sarah Browser and April Kroenke. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

Members of the Iola Area Chamber of Commerce gathered at MJ’s Boutique & Consignments at 113 W. Madison Ave. Tuesday morning to officially welcome the latest addition to Iola’s business community.

Owner Michele Jackson and partner Kenneth Lankard have their plates full as they launch the Iola location and manage a Garnett store of the same name.

Joining Jackson and Lankard are, from left, Alana Kinzle, Jerry Watson, Camille Lavon, Chamber director Kelly Sigg, Austin Hendrix, Lankard, Sandy Haggard, Jackson, Paul Vernon, Marcia Davis, Brian Shaughnessy, assistant Chamber director Sarah Browser and April Kroenke.

