Aging mother-in-law should not be driving

Dear Carolyn: My mother-in-law is on oxygen, is wobbly on her feet, can’t hear or see very well, and is understandably forgetful. She lives by herself and refuses to have anyone help her except me. She has three children (my husband and two siblings who live out of state), but I am the one who spends the most time with her and knows her condition the best.

I called her primary doctor to say my mother-in-law should not be driving. My husband and I have had several large fights over this. His response is when she gets in an accident, then he will have that discussion with her. He knows that is a bad plan.

I took her for her appointment, and the doctor did take away her driving privileges. The doctor asked me my opinion in front of my mother-in-law, and I said that although I don’t get a vote, I think she should not be driving. Needless to say, she is devastated, and furious at me.