Are my dating standards too high?

Dear Carolyn: I haven’t really dated anyone steadily in more than a year, and when I complained about it, my friend told me that I’m going to be single forever if I don’t lower my standards. She pointed out that I’ve had a lot of first and second dates that didn’t go further because I rejected them.

My supposedly too-high standards are: I want someone within a few years of my age (27) who has a steady job, a car or other reliable form of transportation, nice manners, no criminal record, no mental health issues and no drug/alcohol/gambling problems, and who takes good care of himself and his place and who treats me well. I easily meet or exceed all of those standards, so I really don’t think I’m being unreasonable. I thought that was more like a minimum of what anyone would expect. Am I doomed to be single because my standards are too high? — Anonymous

Anonymous: Your standards seem fine for dates, but it sounds like you need much higher ones for your sources of friendly advice.