 | Mon, Nov 27, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Are my dating standards too high?

A reader wonders if her dating standards are considered out of touch when it comes to relationships. A friend's "helpful" advice has been anything but, Carolyn Hax contends.

By

Lifestyle

November 27, 2023 - 2:30 PM

Dear Carolyn: I haven’t really dated anyone steadily in more than a year, and when I complained about it, my friend told me that I’m going to be single forever if I don’t lower my standards. She pointed out that I’ve had a lot of first and second dates that didn’t go further because I rejected them.

My supposedly too-high standards are: I want someone within a few years of my age (27) who has a steady job, a car or other reliable form of transportation, nice manners, no criminal record, no mental health issues and no drug/alcohol/gambling problems, and who takes good care of himself and his place and who treats me well. I easily meet or exceed all of those standards, so I really don’t think I’m being unreasonable. I thought that was more like a minimum of what anyone would expect. Am I doomed to be single because my standards are too high? — Anonymous

Anonymous: Your standards seem fine for dates, but it sounds like you need much higher ones for your sources of friendly advice.

Related
February 1, 2021
November 6, 2020
October 5, 2020
August 26, 2020
Most Popular