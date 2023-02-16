Calling for readers to write in on assisted living experiences

DEAR DR. ROACH: My nephew, 62, is a stroke victim. He resides in a board and care facility, bedridden and in diapers. There has been some cognitive damage, although he is able to speak coherently. The family pays $4,200 a month out-of-pocket for his care. There are three other patients at the home, only one of whom is ambulatory.

I am questioning the protocols at the home, which is owned by a registered nurse who is rarely on-site. There are three staffers: a woman who cooks and keeps records of medications and two male aides. One male is always there.

The home keeps a very large “tip jar” on the counter near the front door. I dropped $10 in the jar a while ago and was floored to see several $100 bills in the mix of money. The tips are allegedly used for pizza parties for patients; although when it was my nephew’s birthday, I personally paid for pizza and birthday cake for the house.