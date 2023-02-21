Cannabis user tests positive weeks after quitting

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 68-year-old male who has used cannabis for 51 years. During that time span, I graduated from high school and college with two bachelor’s degrees and two master’s degrees, and I spent 35 years as an accomplished educator, motivational speaker and author. I have been married to the same person for 31 years and have a wide circle of friends.

Twenty-five years ago, I had my thyroid removed due to cancer, and I currently take medication. I also inject testosterone and take medications for blood pressure and cholesterol, as well as Xanax. I retired to a life that involves little travel, choosing instead to spend my time reading, researching, writing and spending most of my time in my community. Once I began to notice a loss of motivation and diminished memory, I became proactive and decided to give up cannabis.

I have had no trouble quitting cold turkey and have no desire to return to using it. My memory has vastly improved, and I still enjoy all the things that made my retirement enjoyable before I made this decision. After 10 weeks of not using, I still test positive for the metabolites using THC testing strips. I have read that normal detoxing for a heavy user is anywhere from six weeks to two months.