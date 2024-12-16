Colony church news

Noah Gordon gave communion meditation on the cruel act of the crucifixion in Luke 23 and how Jesus was mocked for saving others but not saving Himself. They did not understand that this selfless act was the reason for which He came.

Chase Riebel’s sermon “Where’s the Peace?” was from Luke 2. God gives peace to men of goodwill, it says in Luke 2:24. Isaiah 32:17 also speaks of the salvation given to those with faith and righteousness.

Jesus made peace, preached peace, gives peace, and is peace.

Lexy Langworthy led worship accompanied by Ben Prasko on keyboard.

There will be an original play “What Does Christmas Mean to You?” at 7 p.m., Dec. 21, at Colony Christian Church.