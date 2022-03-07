Cow-calf producers often use self-insurance to manage risk

Most cow-calf producers face price risk. Likewise, most producers manage price risk, even if they do not have an explicit “price risk management strategy.” Three major price risk management strategies are self-insurance, marketing flexibility, and formal price risk management tools. More than one strategy can be used.

The primary price risk management strategy used by most cow-calf producers is self-insurance.

While self-insurance might be perceived as “not managing price risk,” any producer who continues a cow-calf operation after a low-income year manages price risk. The primary method of self-insurance is income diversification, either through farm income diversification or off-farm income or both. For example, a producer may both produce crops and have a cow herd, with crop income typically being sufficient to absorb losses from low calf prices and (potentially) vice versa. Similarly, a producer and/or their family members may work off farm. In addition to the advantage of access to affordable health insurance, off-farm income can cover family living expenses during low price years. A potential disadvantage is that opportunities for herd expansion and time spent on management may be limited.