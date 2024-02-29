Dealing with condescending in-laws

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: I’m really frustrated with my wife and maybe need a reality check.

My parents are so easy to be around if you know how to handle them. I figured it out a long time ago, and I’ve tried to help my wife handle them, too. My dad loves to give advice about people’s work. He thinks he’s a Warren Buffett type who knows all the ins and outs. My wife’s job is far removed from what my dad does, so none of his advice applies, but all she has to do is humor him.

Recently, she was giving a presentation to the VP, and my dad found out about it and gave her advice that was a little old-fashioned about what to wear and how to behave. All she had to do to make him happy was pretend she took it and it worked, but instead she told him why his advice wouldn’t work, and they ended up arguing, and my dad walked away hurt.