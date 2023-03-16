Does radon gas present dangers in homes?

Dear Dr. Roach: I would like your thoughts as to the danger that high levels of radon gas pose to owners and residents of a first-floor condominium. We reside in a condo located on a golf course in Naples, Florida. As a result of my work as a realtor, the sale of homes and condos typically require inspections for various issues, including radon gas. It happens that my own condo was tested for radon gas, and it was determined that the level of gas was 11.0 pCiL, which we were told was higher than the EPA-recommended guideline of 4 pCiL.

Further, the advice received was that it posed a high risk and a danger of causing cancer. It was recommended to install an intake fan run through the AC unit in order for fresh air to dilute the gas to a safe level. My doctor knew little to nothing about the risk such a condition posed. Can you provide some medical advice as to this seemingly very toxic substance? — P.C.

Answer: Radon gas is found in many homes. Approximately one in 15 homes has higher-than-optimal levels of radon gas, which is produced by breakdown of naturally occurring uranium in the soil. It is most commonly found in rocky areas, but can be found even in Florida.