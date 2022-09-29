Drought takes severe toll on ornamental trees

Ornamental trees, shrubs and bushes have been struggling with the drought this summer.

Some types of trees, particularly those of the evergreen variety, have been hit hard by extremely dry conditions and high temperatures this summer, Krista Harding, horticulture agent with the Southwind Extension District, said.

“I think it caught people by surprise. They didn’t take note soon enough,” she said. “Early spring, it was so wet we couldn’t wait for it to dry. But when it did, it completely dried up.”