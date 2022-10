DEAR DR. ROACH: In my 40s, I developed lumps in the palm of my hands. I was diagnosed with Dupuytren’s contracture and underwent hand surgery to correct the condition.

I also noticed similar lumps in the arches of my feet, which cause no pain, so I’ve not sought treatment for my feet.

Now in my mid-60s, I have experienced a severe bend in my penis. I assume it’s Peyronie’s disease. The bend has lessened over several months.