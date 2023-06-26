 | Mon, Jun 26, 2023
Expectant parents can’t agree on a name — for themselves

A couple expecting their first child cannot agree on how their child will address them, such as whether to use their first names or to use simple terms like "mom" and "dad."

By

Lifestyle

June 26, 2023 - 2:29 PM

Adapted from an online discussion.

Dear Carolyn: My partner and I are expecting our first child in a few months. We are on the same page about most of the big aspects of child rearing but have a couple of minor disagreements. One that’s not so minor is about what the child will call us.

My partner calls his parents by their first names, which was a decision made decades ago in the spirit of egalitarianism. I call my parents Mom and Dad. I understand the philosophy that went into my in-laws’ choice, but I don’t especially agree with it and don’t really want to continue that custom. This seems like an area where it won’t work for each of us to do it our own way, i.e., calling us “Mom and Ben” (seems more confusing than anything else). So what do we do?

