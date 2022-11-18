 | Fri, Nov 18, 2022
Family’s wastefulness causes angst

A reader who makes a point of being environmentally frugal worries her family's wasteful ways will harm them — and the environment.

November 18, 2022 - 2:14 PM

Dear Carolyn: I was raised by extremely frugal, environmental parents. I raised my two sons without overindulging them, and I try to minimize my impact on the Earth as much as possible, such as by eliminating plastic waste wherever I can.

My older son is on his second marriage and is with a loving woman, and, together, they have four daughters. I’m happy for him, but my daughter-in-law is constantly buying things — and never lets go of anything. Her mother also arrives with bags full of “bargain” clothes and toys. Their house is full to bursting, and the stuff just keeps coming. Obviously, I have to keep quiet about it, though I feel sick every time a new piece of plastic gets added to the pile, which is pretty much daily.

My problem is that my daughter-in-law also feels the need to tell me everything she buys. If they go to a fair, her first comments will be what item each girl got to bring home. I don’t want to hear about it! Is there any kind way I could gently let her know this? She’s rather sensitive to criticism, and I do love her and want to continue a good relationship. It’s just all so disheartening to me.

