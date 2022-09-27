First drink of alcohol brings flushing, anxiety

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 76-year-old man in excellent health. I don’t take any medication, except for simvastatin for over 15 years. My cholesterol is now below 200. But, a problem started about eight months ago. When sitting with friends, I’ll have my first drink of beer. Within a minute, my face gets bright red, and I get a feeling of anxiety. It goes away in a few minutes and does not return. If I have a sip, it still happens, just not as severe. It happens every time. I told my primary care physician about this in May at my annual physical, but he had no answer. He didn’t seem too concerned. What do you think about this? Should I worry? — W.D.

ANSWER: The medical term for the face turning red, usually accompanied by a sensation of warmth, is called flushing. The face is the most common location, but some people will get flushing on their ears, neck, chest, torso or arms. The sudden onset you describe makes flushing the diagnosis, rather than any other causes of facial rash, such as lupus or a photosensitivity rash.

Alcohol alone can cause many people to flush, but since this just started within the last year, I think there is something else going on. By far, I think the most likely diagnosis is rosacea, which usually happens to people in their 60s. Alcohol is a potent trigger for flushing in people with rosacea. A careful skin exam would be likely to prove or disprove my suspected diagnosis, and a dermatologist would be the ideal choice. You might even consider bringing in a beer to demonstrate the effect to the doctor.