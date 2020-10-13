Menu Search Log in

Give yourself some slack when routine breaks

No one has escaped the insecurities that have taken place since since the COVID-19 pandemic began. There are ways to adjust.

October 13, 2020

How is your surge capacity?

I overheard a conversation in our office the other day that included, “I just want normal, whatever that is anymore.”  No one has escaped the insecurities that have taken place since COVID-19 became a pandemic.  

There are days I just feel off. I don’t feel bad physically, but I really can’t put a finger on it. Sometimes it’s a lack of focus, or I forget things easily, because a routine has changed.  I read an article recently that seemed to hit the nail on the head for me.  Maybe you can relate. I’ll share some thoughts from “Our Brains Struggle to Process This Much Stress” from Elemental by Tara Haelle. 

