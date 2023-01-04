Grandma spills big pregnancy news without parents’ OK

Dear Carolyn: My son married his high school sweetheart six years ago. The couple tried to get pregnant by various means for three years and finally are expecting our first grandchild. We are all deliriously happy.

We’ve been through some ups and downs with this couple. We’ve taken them on trips and hosted them and their friends all through high school and the years after. When they got married, they lived with us for nine months with their large dog so they could save for a house.

This Thanksgiving they announced the gender of the new little one. We had a great afternoon and we drove home.