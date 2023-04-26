 | Wed, Apr 26, 2023
Grandma wigs out over child’s dyed hair

A teenager's decision to get her hair dyed red has sparked a familial dispute, particularly for relatives upset over her grandmother's angry reaction.

April 26, 2023 - 2:33 PM

Dear Carolyn: My 15-year-old niece recently had her hair professionally dyed red. My sister — the child’s mother — facilitated this, but the niece used money she earned with a part-time job. When my mother saw her granddaughter, she blurted out something to the effect of: “OMG, what have you done?!? Why did you do this? Is it going to wash out?”

My niece was very upset, my sister got really angry with my mother, and now I’m stuck in the middle of this, with my mother trying to get me to agree with her position that this is a disaster.

I’m kind of like — well, I don’t know that I would have chosen that color, but I’m trying to stay out it.

