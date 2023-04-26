Grandma wigs out over child’s dyed hair

Dear Carolyn: My 15-year-old niece recently had her hair professionally dyed red. My sister — the child’s mother — facilitated this, but the niece used money she earned with a part-time job. When my mother saw her granddaughter, she blurted out something to the effect of: “OMG, what have you done?!? Why did you do this? Is it going to wash out?”

My niece was very upset, my sister got really angry with my mother, and now I’m stuck in the middle of this, with my mother trying to get me to agree with her position that this is a disaster.

I’m kind of like — well, I don’t know that I would have chosen that color, but I’m trying to stay out it.