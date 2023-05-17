Grandparents pay for preschool, want input

Dear Carolyn: My husband and I both work in creative fields and have been through financially lean years for most of our marriage. We are very lucky; our parents, especially my in-laws, have helped us out a lot. My in-laws helped us get into our current home and have helped us make ends meet on a few occasions. It has been great and really helped us to focus on the quality of our work vs. scrambling to pay bills.

But it has become less comfortable since we had a child. There is no free public preschool where we live, and our options are all fairly pricey private ones. With my in-laws paying for school — and my parents chipping in — we have had to defer to their input on which schools and for how many hours, etc. It feels like having four to six parents making the decision instead of just us two. I kind of feel as if we can’t let them pay for our kid’s school but then tell them they get no say in the decision.

My husband feels the opposite. He thinks we choose the school, then send them the bill, and if they don’t like it, then they let us know with enough notice to pull out before a deposit is due.