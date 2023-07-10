Grasshoppers are one of summer’s destructive pests

Grasshoppers seemed to have started feeding in my landscape a few weeks ago. Their main target has been my Mexican sunflower blooms. I’m not sure what makes them so tasty to the grasshoppers.

Believe it or not, Kansas has approximately 115 grasshopper species. Fortunately though, only 5 species are considered as threats to crops and vegetables. The differential and two-stripped grasshoppers are the most common type found in the home garden.

These two types of grasshoppers are characterized by their large size, with adults averaging 1½ to 2 inches in length. The differential grasshopper is mostly yellow and black and has a V-shaped pattern on their hind legs. The two-striped grasshopper is brownish or grayish in color. As you look at them from above, there are two yellow stripes running down the top of the head.