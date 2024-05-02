Even though he burned the midnight oil Tuesday to wrap up the 2024 legislative session, Rep. Fred Gardner was in Iola Wednesday afternoon to discuss its outcome.

Legislators officially adjourned at 1 a.m. Wednesday, after signing off on a tax reform bill that Gardner feels confident “Governor Kelly will sign.”

“It’s a good tax bill,” he said. “It gives some tax relief to everybody and benefits everyone. I think it’s a good balance for Kansas.”

The legislation includes eliminating the sales tax on food, scratching the tax on Social Security earnings, transitioning to a reduced two-tier income tax rate, and providing property tax relief.

Gardner, 71, and a retired veterinarian from Garnett, is wrapping up his first term representing the 9th District. He intends to run for a second, he said.

Gardner describes himself as an “under-the-radar,” lawmaker.

“You know, there are a lot of not real high-profile things that you can do that are helpful to people and that’s what I tend to focus on.”

Gardner, for instance, sponsored a bill that raises the cap from $4,000 to $10,000 as to what can be disputed in small claims court.

“Whether you’re getting a transmission put in your car or a hot water heater in your house, things are more expensive today,” he said. The higher cap casts a wider net for what can be disputed in small claims court, “whether it’s a business owner who can’t get someone to pay their bill or a customer unhappy with a service or item.”

The legislation, House Bill 2604, passed overwhelmingly in both houses and was signed by Gov. Kelly on April 4.

“It’s not going to make state news, but I think it will help a lot of people,” he said.

Another satisfying piece of “little legislation,” occurred Tuesday with the proposal of a joint library district between Arkansas City and Udall.

“It basically helps Udall’s library hang on,” Gardner said of the measure, which requires local voter approval.

“These are the little pieces of legislation I find very rewarding.”

But it’s not as if Gardner doesn’t see the big picture. And, in fact, he’s become something of a fiscal nerd.

“Funding the needs of Kansans is a balancing act,” he said. “And understanding the needs has helped move me away from idealizing that we necessarily have to shrink the size of government and instead concentrate on what we are spending our money on.

“We want roads to drive on and bridges to get across the creek. We want to take care of the people with limited access to money or healthcare or education.